    Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India; check details

    Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

    Supreme Court Judge DY Chandrachud on Wednesday (November 9) took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    Justice Chandrachud has become the 50th Chief Justice of India and will assume office on November 9. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. According to reports, the judges of the Supreme Court retire at the age of 65.

    Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

    Born on November 11, 1959, Justice Chandrachud was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016. His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

    He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

    From March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court.

    He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

    Justice Chandrachud succeeds Justice UU Lalit. On October 11, 2022, Justice Lalit had recommended Justice DY Chandrachud's name as his successor to the Centre in accordance with the convention. President Murmu had appointed him as the next CJI on October 17.

