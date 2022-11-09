Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

    Panic spread across north India due to the tremors. People rushed out of their homes, some even sharing their experiences on Twitter and posting videos. One of the videos on social media showed a chandelier shaking.

    Nepal 6.3 magnitude earthquake leaves Delhi NCR, rest of north India jolted
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 9, 2022, 8:35 AM IST

    Tremors jolted parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region and adjoining states following a massive earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale that struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh along the Nepal border. According to reports, at least six people have been killed, and several houses have collapsed in Nepal.

    According to the National Centre for Seismology, said the earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was epicentred in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. To note, the region has been witnessing mild tremors for the last few days.

    Also Read: ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    According to reports, three of the casualties were from a wall collapse in the Doti district of Nepal -- the quake's epicentre. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake happened 10km below the ground. Two moderate earthquakes -- one at 9.07 pm on Tuesday and another at 9.56 pm -- hit before the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal.

    This morning, at 6:27 am, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

    The quake reminded people of the high-intensity earthquake that jolted Nepal in 2015, where nearly 9000 people were killed and around 22000 were injured in the 7.8 magnitude quake in central Nepal. 

    Panic spread across north India due to the tremors. People rushed out of their homes, some even sharing their experiences on Twitter and posting videos. One of the videos on social media showed a chandelier shaking.

    Dinesh Sharma, who claimed to be based in Pilibhit near the border, posted on Twitter: 'I'm just 80 km away from this earthquake's centre. I'll tell you guys... I was in a deep sleep. My table started hitting the wall... Almirah made a sound, and my bed shook.'

    Also Read: Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

    Another Twitter user said she had never experienced such tremors in the last four years that she has been in Delhi. Among those who took to Twitter was Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi. 'Did not want to Tweet, but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake!' Radio Jockey Raunac said, 'It was scary... extremely scary.'

    Check out some responses below:

     

     

     

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2022, 8:42 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why India s G20 Presidency logo has a lotus with 7 petals gcw

    Why India’s G20 Presidency logo has a lotus with 7 petals

    PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus gcw

    PM Modi unveils G20 summit logo featuring lotus

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

    Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Barmer businessman dies while reading newspaper at clinic; video goes viral

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea AJR

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks PM Modi's help to free Indian sailors held hostage in Equatorial Guinea

    Recent Stories

    football ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad snt

    ISL 2022-23: Battle of defending Silverware Holders as Jamshedpur hosts in-form Hyderabad

    Skincare alert: 5 reasons you should include sunscreen in your winter sur

    Skincare alert: 5 reasons you should include sunscreen in your winter

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter sur

    Yoga to dancing: 5 indoor physical activities you can do indoors this winter

    Numerology Prediction for November 9 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 9, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for November 9 2022 cancer virgo scorpio libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 9, 2022: Not a favourable day for Cancer; good day for Virgo, Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon