'It was scary... extremely scary': Nepal's 6.3 earthquake leaves north India jolted

Panic spread across north India due to the tremors. People rushed out of their homes, some even sharing their experiences on Twitter and posting videos. One of the videos on social media showed a chandelier shaking.

Tremors jolted parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region and adjoining states following a massive earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale that struck the Himalayan region near Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh along the Nepal border. According to reports, at least six people have been killed, and several houses have collapsed in Nepal.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, said the earthquake, which struck at 1.57 am, was epicentred in Nepal, about 90 km east-southeast of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. To note, the region has been witnessing mild tremors for the last few days.

Also Read: ISRO ready to test first runway landing experiment of reusable launch vehicle

According to reports, three of the casualties were from a wall collapse in the Doti district of Nepal -- the quake's epicentre. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake happened 10km below the ground. Two moderate earthquakes -- one at 9.07 pm on Tuesday and another at 9.56 pm -- hit before the stronger tremor that jolted western Nepal.

This morning, at 6:27 am, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported from Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The quake reminded people of the high-intensity earthquake that jolted Nepal in 2015, where nearly 9000 people were killed and around 22000 were injured in the 7.8 magnitude quake in central Nepal.

Panic spread across north India due to the tremors. People rushed out of their homes, some even sharing their experiences on Twitter and posting videos. One of the videos on social media showed a chandelier shaking.

Dinesh Sharma, who claimed to be based in Pilibhit near the border, posted on Twitter: 'I'm just 80 km away from this earthquake's centre. I'll tell you guys... I was in a deep sleep. My table started hitting the wall... Almirah made a sound, and my bed shook.'

Also Read: Siang river in Arunachal Pradesh turns muddy; China role suspected

Another Twitter user said she had never experienced such tremors in the last four years that she has been in Delhi. Among those who took to Twitter was Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi. 'Did not want to Tweet, but one can safely say it did feel like an earthquake!' Radio Jockey Raunac said, 'It was scary... extremely scary.'

Check out some responses below: