'India's Daughter...' Rajnath Singh hails Sunita Williams, NASA Crew-9's successful return

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (Mar 19) expressed his pride and admiration for NASA's Space Crew-9 mission, celebrating the safe return of astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow crew members. Taking on social media platform X, Singh lauded the astronauts' resilience and hailed their achievement as a milestone in human space exploration.

"Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space," Singh wrote on X.

The Defence Minister went on to praise Sunita Williams, calling her journey a testament to incredible strength and spirit.

"Sunita Williams' incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe," he added. Williams' return, Singh said, marked a moment of celebration not only for space enthusiasts but for the entire world.

Singh's message reflected the pride India feels for Williams' achievements, underscoring the impact of her work. He further extended his congratulations to the astronauts and expressed gratitude to the scientists, engineers, and all stakeholders involved in the mission's success.

Meanwhile, the White House on Tuesday (local time) highlighted how US President Donald Trump prioritised the return of stranded NASA Crew-9 astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

The White House stated that the astronauts had safely returned to the Gulf of America and credited Elon Musk with their safe return.

"PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months. Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to Elon Musk, SpaceX, and NASA!"

Elon Musk congratulates NASA and SpaceX team, thanks US President Donald Trump

Elon Musk congratulated the NASA and SpaceX teams on their successful return and thanked Trump for prioritising the mission.

"Congratulations to the SpaceX and NASA teams for another safe astronaut return! Thank you to Donald Trump for prioritizing this mission, " Musk wrote.

The Crew-9 mission was the fourth flight of the Dragon spacecraft named Freedom, which previously supported NASA's SpaceX Crew-4, Axiom Mission 2, and Axiom Mission 3. The spacecraft will now undergo inspection and refurbishment at SpaceX's Cape Canaveral facility for future missions.

Crew-9's return follows the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-10, which docked with the station on March 16, beginning another long-duration mission.

NASA's Commercial Crew Program aims to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station and low Earth orbit. The program increases research opportunities aboard the ISS, supporting NASA's broader goals of human exploration of the Moon and Mars, NASA added.

