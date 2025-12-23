VHP and Bajrang Dal protesters clash with police outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi over lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das, demanding justice and minority protection.

The calm of the diplomatic enclave near the Bangladesh High Commission was shattered on Tuesday as hundreds of protesters from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal clashed with police, breaking barricades and demanding justice for the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Protests Sparked by Lynching of Dipu Chandra Das

The protest was triggered by the brutal killing of 25-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, a garment factory worker in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. Das was lynched by a mob on December 18 over alleged blasphemy, his body hanged from a tree and later set on fire by the crowd. The violent incident has sparked outrage across India, raising concerns over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Holding saffron flags and shouting slogans, protesters demanded strict action against those responsible for Das's death. One demonstrator said, “A Hindu man was brutally assaulted and killed. We request our government to take strict action against those who are behind the killing. We also demand that the Bangladesh police take strict action against those who are behind the killing.”

Another added, “We in India consider every community as our brothers and sisters. Every Hindu in every country must be treated in the same way.”

Barricades Breached Amid Heavy Police Presence

Security was already heightened ahead of the protest, with around 15,000 police personnel deployed and multiple layers of barricades set up to protect the High Commission. Despite these measures, protesters forced several barricades down, chanting slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Yunus Sarkar Hosh me Aao”, and “Hindu Hatiya Band Karo.”

DTC buses were positioned as barriers to prevent protesters from reaching the High Commission, and police managed to hold the crowd approximately 800 meters away from the building.

A sea of banners and placards bobbed in the air, reading denunciatory messages against the Bangladesh government. One placard read: “Hindu rakt ki ek ek boond ka hisaab chahiye (Each drop of blood of a Hindu must be accounted for).”

Voices from the Protest: Outrage and Emotion

The protesters’ anger was palpable. One woman urged, “They killed a Hindu man. Did we ever do something to them? I urge the government to attack Bangladesh as soon as possible. We are ready to put our lives on the line.”

Another man emotionally stated, “Hindus are being killed. This country belongs to Lord Ram. This country belongs to Lord Krishna. We don't kill anyone here, but the dignity of our sisters and daughters is in danger.”

Some protesters drew historical parallels, pointing out India’s role in Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. “In 1971, Bangladesh became independent because of us and around 500 thousands of our army troops were martyred in a fight with Pakistan. Now, the same Bangladesh is acting similarly to Pakistan,” one protester claimed.

Detentions and Diplomatic Fallout

Police detained several protesters from the VHP and other Hindu organizations after the clashes. Those detained were placed on buses while continuing to chant slogans.

The demonstrations caught the attention of the Bangladeshi authorities. Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma over security concerns at the missions, requesting India to strengthen protection across its diplomatic facilities.

Bangladesh also suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala citing security concerns. The Foreign Ministry condemned the attacks, stating, “Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance.”

India, however, dismissed claims of inadequate security, emphasizing that the protest was brief and posed no threat.

Public Outcry and Calls for Accountability

The lynching of Dipu Chandra Das has ignited public outrage, prompting multiple protests across India demanding protection for minorities in Bangladesh.

West Bengal Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee urged India’s External Affairs Minister to address the issue, saying, “Humanity is under attack. Both Hindus and Muslim are being killed. Don’t bring religion into this. BJP wants to polarise the issue. We condemn the atrocities in Bangladesh. Priyanka Gandhi was right. The Foreign Minister should wake up.”