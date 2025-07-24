PIB has debunked any claims circulating on social media regarding the sealing of the official residence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the former VP has not been asked to vacate his residence immediately.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked any claims circulating on social media regarding the sealing of the official residence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the former VP has not been asked to vacate his residence immediately.

"It is being widely claimed on social media that Vice President's official residence has been sealed and former VP has been asked to vacate his residence immediately. These claims are Fake. Don't fall for misinformation. Always verify news from official sources before sharing it," the PIB fact check said on X.

Scroll to load tweet…

<br>The post by PIB fact check urged the people "not to fall for misinformation" and always verify news from official sources.</p><h2><strong>ECI Begins Preparations for Vice Presidential Poll After Dhankhar Resigns</strong></h2><p>Meanwhile, the <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/election-commission-of-india ">Election Commission of India</a> has initiated<a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/eci-starts-process-for-electing-new-vice-president-after-dhankhar-exit-gcw-articleshow-3gnik64"> preparations for the election to the office of the Vice-President of India</a> following Dhankhar's resignation on Monday. </p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>According to the ECI, the preparation of the Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the finalisation of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers, and the preparation and dissemination of background material on all previous Vice-Presidential elections have already begun.</p><h2><strong>Dhankhar Resigns: Mystery surrounds</strong></h2><p>Notably, the sudden timing of <a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/india/vice-president-jagdeep-dhankhar-resigns-health-reasons-hidden-political-trigger-articleshow-bgo45m3">Dhankhar's resignation,</a> two years before his term was supposed to end, has been questioned by the Opposition parties, including the Congress. The party has suggested that the former VP was forced to resign, and is asking the Centre to clarify on the issue. </p><p>Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, earlier on Wednesday, expressed scepticism over the resignation, suggesting that there's something not quite right with the decision.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>"The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," Kharge said.</p><p>Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the latter's comments highlighted the political nature of the resignation. </p><p>In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, “The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in its role of a Presiding Officer and in its resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation.”</p><p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has also alleged former VP Dhankhar was "forced" to resign from his post by "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet ministers," claiming he was "threatened" with impeachment. </p>