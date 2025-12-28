Golam Nabi Azad, son of JUP Chairman Humayun Kabir, was detained by West Bengal Police in Murshidabad. He is accused of assaulting his father's Personal Security Officer (PSO) after the officer asked for leave to go home.

West Bengal Police on Sunday morning detained Golam Nabi Azad, son of Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) Chairman Humayun Kabir, for allegedly assaulting Humayun Kabir's Personal Security Officer (PSO), Jumma Khan.

SP Murshidabad said, "Today morning, JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir's PSO Jumma Khan came to Saktipur PS and submitted a complaint that Golam Nabi Azad @ Robin, son of Jan Unnayan Party Chief Humayun Kabir, has allegedly beaten him when he asked for leave to go home. The incident has happened in front of the general public at the ground-floor office of Humayun Kabir (Saktipur PS). On getting this complaint, police have gone to his house to enquire about the matter. After a preliminary enquiry, Golam Nabi Azad, son of JUP party chairman Humayun Kabir, was the principal accused in the case. Golam Nabi Azad has been detained by Saktipur PS. Further investigation is underway."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Humayun Kabir Alleges Illegal Police Entry, Plans Protest

Humayun Kabir said, "Without any notice or permission, the police came to my house, specifically to the office located there, and tried to arrest me. At that moment, my son pushed them out of the house. On Thursday at 12:00 PM, I will gherao the Murshidabad police station and demand an explanation as to why the police came to my house. Everything is recorded on CCTV; I will provide the evidence."

TMC Hits Out at Kabir Over 'Mosque Politics'

Earlier, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday took a dig at Humayun Kabir, who had earlier joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), that "demolished the mosque". He said that there was no difference between Kabir and the BJP since they play politics over the "temple mosque" issue.

The TMC recently suspended Humayun Kabir after he announced to build a mosque in the name of Babur in Murshidabad early this month.

"Where is this (Babri Masjid) being built? I don't see any construction starting. If they want to play politics over the temple and mosque issue, what's the difference between them and the BJP? The BJP played politics over building a temple, and they are playing politics over building a mosque," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference here.

"Humayun Kabir is a former BJP candidate. The Babri Masjid incident happened in 1992, but he didn't understand this for 27 years and joined the BJP, which demolished the mosque," he added.

Although everyone has the right to build a religious place, they shouldn't bring politics into it, Banerjee said.

"Everyone has the right to build a religious place, but they shouldn't bring politics into it. If you are in politics, then build hospitals and schools instead," he added.

West Bengal Political Landscape

West Bengal is expected to hold legislative assembly polls in March-April 2026. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC-led alliance won 215 of the 294 seats, with the Congress and CPI(M) drawing blank, while the BJP secured 77 seats, emerging as the principal opposition. (ANI)