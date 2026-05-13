Following PM Narendra Modi's appeal for responsible fuel use, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Amit Shah have reduced their convoys. The move has prompted similar actions by the PM and CMs in BJP-ruled states to promote sustainability and public transport.

Union Ministers Cut Convoys Post PM's Appeal

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reduced the size of his convoy to nearly half following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "seven appeals" for responsible fuel consumption amid the West Asia crisis.

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According to sources, the reduction in the number of vehicles in the Health Minister's convoy has been implemented while maintaining all mandatory security arrangements.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reduced the size of his convoy to less than half following Prime Minister Modi's "seven appeals" focused on responsible energy consumption and economic resilience.

PM Modi Leads by Example on Sustainability

Earlier, the Prime Minister had significantly reduced the size of his own convoy during recent visits to Gujarat and Assam while retaining all essential Special Protection Group (SPG) security protocols.

Sources said the change was implemented immediately after the Prime Minister's speech in Hyderabad, where he urged citizens to reduce dependence on imported fuel and adopt environmentally sustainable practices.

In another step aimed at sustainability, PM Modi also directed officials to include electric vehicles in his convoy wherever feasible, without making any fresh purchases.

BJP-Ruled States Implement Similar Measures

The Prime Minister's appeal has triggered similar measures across several BJP-ruled states.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed an immediate 50 per cent reduction in the fleet of vehicles used by the Chief Minister, ministers and officials. He also urged ministers, MPs and MLAs to use public transport one day a week.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that she, along with her Cabinet colleagues and government officials, would use the minimum number of vehicles required and prioritise carpooling and public transport.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also announced that there would be a minimum number of vehicles in his convoy and appealed to citizens to increasingly use public transport.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma instructed officials and public representatives to avoid unnecessary convoy vehicles, while Maharashtra mandated prior approval for ministers seeking to use government aircraft for travel.

PM Modi: 'Patriotism is Responsible Living'

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi said patriotism today also includes responsible living and conscious consumption.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border. In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives," PM Modi had said. He also urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using public transport, car-pooling and electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)