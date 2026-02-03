YSRCP's Jogi Ramesh alleges his life is under threat from TDP's Nara Lokesh, holding him responsible for any harm. He claims a recent petrol bomb attack on his home was a conspiracy to physically eliminate him, done on Lokesh's instructions.

Life Under Threat from TDP's Nara Lokesh, Alleges Jogi Ramesh

Former minister Jogi Ramesh stated on Monday that his life and the safety of his family are under threat from TDP leader Nara Lokesh and stated that Lokesh should be held fully responsible if any harm comes to them in the future, according to a press release.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Ibrahimpatnam along with YSRCP leaders from Krishna and NTR districts, he claimed that the recent attack on his house was carried out on Lokesh's instructions under the leadership of MP Kesineni Chinni. He alleged that TDP cadres, acting with police presence and support, attacked his home with petrol bombs as part of a conspiracy to physically eliminate him and terrorise his family.

Attacks Aimed at Silencing Backward Class Leaders

He said he considers Lord Venkateswara his deity and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy his leader, and questioned whether he should remain silent when false allegations are made against his leader. Jogi Ramesh said the attacks are meant to silence voices that question government failures and to intimidate backward class (BC) leaders in YSRCP so they stop speaking out.

He alleged that hundreds of TDP workers were mobilised to attack his house and that the incident should be seen as an attack on democracy and on backward communities, the release stated.

Police Inaction and Complicity Alleged

He further claimed that despite showing evidence and naming those involved, authorities were not making arrests, while cases were being filed against him instead. He further alleged that police personnel stood by the attackers instead of protecting his family, even though his father, wife, and son were inside the house during the attack, putting their lives at risk.

Vows to Continue Fight, Warns Perpetrators

He said he would continue to question the government despite cases, arrests, and threats, and would not be intimidated. Jogi Ramesh accused the ruling leadership of targeting him repeatedly with cases and jail terms despite lack of evidence, and said the latest attacks are politically motivated to divert attention from controversies such as the Tirumala laddu issue.

He asserted that with the support of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and party cadre, he would remain firm, and warned that those responsible would be identified and punished through legal means in the future. He also cautioned police officials siding with the ruling party to remember that governments are not permanent and that accountability will follow.

