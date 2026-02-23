The BJP will launch 'Parivartan Yatras' across West Bengal from March 1 to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress. Senior leaders including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will lead the campaign to connect with voters and highlight the TMC govt's failures.

BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras' to Challenge TMC

As part of its efforts to defeat the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP will embark on 'Parivartan Yatras' that would touch all constituencies in the state. The yatras will be launched on March 1.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and party chief Nitin Nabin kicking off the yatras from various strategic locations. State BJP leaders will join them, creating a show of strength and unity across districts, BJP sources told ANI.

The Parivartan Yatras will continue from March 5 to 10 across different areas, with Union ministers and state leaders participating in roadshows, public meetings, and community interactions. The campaign aims to energize party workers, connect with voters and "highlight the failures" of the Trinamool Congress government.

Grassroots Outreach and Leadership Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a rally, likely in mid-March, to boost the party's momentum.

The BJP is also running a Booth Vijay Abhiyan since February 10 focusing on strengthening its presence at the grassroots level. As part of this campaign, BJP workers are meeting 15-20 people at a time, engaging different sections of society to spread awareness about central government schemes and their benefits. So far, over one lakh such meetings have been conducted across West Bengal, the sources said.

The sources said that around 50 lakh people in West Bengal have received assistance through various programmes like PM-Kisan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat. By highlighting these successes, BJP aims to build trust and showcase its development agenda.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to the people of West Bengal, which is being distributed by party workers across the state ahead of the Assembly elections later this year. In the letter, the Prime Minister has emphasised that the state's future will be decided by the forthcoming polls and expressed his commitment to making West Bengal a 'Viksit' and prosperous region.