JKSA praised students for the 'historic victory' of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a testament to peaceful, people-led movements and urged PM Modi to now initiate structural reforms and probe all exam paper leak cases.

'A Historic Victory for Democracy'

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Sunday congratulated students across the country who stood united in the struggle for accountability, transparency, and justice. The Association said that the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan marks a defining moment in India's democratic journey and stands as a powerful testament to the strength of peaceful, constitutional, and people-led movements.

In a statement, National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, said the youth, in the true spirit of democracy, led a historic nationwide student movement demanding accountability in the education system. What began as a call for justice grew into a peaceful people's movement rooted in constitutional values, truth, and non-violence.

Khuehami said that this is not merely the resignation of a Union Minister; it is a reminder that no government, no institution, and no individual is above the will of the people. "This is a historic victory for democracy, the people, and the youth of this nation," he said.

He emphasised that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a victory for every student who spent sleepless nights preparing for examinations, every young Indian who refused to surrender to hopelessness, every parent who stood by their children, every teacher who believed in merit and every citizen who believed that accountability is the cornerstone of democracy.

"The Association congratulates the lakhs of students across India who stood firm to defend democracy, the Constitution, and their future. Your determination has reminded the nation that democracy derives its legitimacy not merely from elections but from the continuous participation of informed, aware, and courageous citizens," he added.

A Gandhian, Student-Led Movement

Khuehami further asserted that nobody is above the will of the people. "The voices of our people, especially those of the youth, deserve to be heard, respected and acted upon. The future of India belongs to its youth, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to every student who participated in this historic movement with dignity, discipline and constitutional conviction," he said.

The Association saluted the young generation for proving that Gandhian politics remains alive and relevant in contemporary India. "This movement has revived faith in democratic participation. Democracy flourishes when governments listen to the voices of their citizens and respond with accountability," he said.

Call for Structural Reforms

However, the Association emphasised that the Minister's resignation should not mark the end of the struggle. Instead, it should be regarded as the beginning of a larger process of institutional reform. "Symbolic accountability must now be followed by structural accountability."

The Association urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure a comprehensive, transparent, and time-bound investigation into all examination paper leak cases, dismantle organised paper leak syndicates, strengthen the integrity of examination institutions, protect whistle-blowers, and introduce robust reforms so that no student's future is ever compromised again.

Khuehami further said that history will remember this moment not merely as the resignation of a Union Minister but as the moment when India's youth reminded the nation that democracy belongs to its citizens. "The Gandhian path of truth, non-violence, peaceful resistance, and constitutional struggle has once again prevailed," he added.

"This is indeed a healthy sign for the functioning of Indian democracy, nurtured since Independence. What makes this movement even more significant is that it was not led by any political party. It was led by the Gen-Z of this country, by ordinary students who peacefully organised themselves and compelled accountability through constitutional means. That is the true spirit of democracy," he added.

Plea for J&K Students

Khuehami, however, expressed hope that the same democratic approach would also be extended to students in Jammu and Kashmir. "The Government must engage with students in Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue and consultation whenever they raise genuine concerns. Democracy cannot have different standards for different regions. Every student, irrespective of where they belong, deserves to be heard with dignity and respect," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)