Heavy snowfall in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, has turned the Kotranka sub-division and Pir Panjal range into a winter wonderland, attracting tourists and locals alike. The snowfall, which is reportedly the heaviest in 25 years, has brought both joy and challenges to the region.

Official Assesses Situation

ADC Kotranka Dilmir Choudhary stated that while there have been some power outages, people are taking necessary precautions and there are no medical emergencies as of now. ADC Kotranka Dilmir Choudhary said, "We do not have the propagation for the upper mountain areas, so people relocate to the lower areas. . People are taking precautions. Some areas of th lowland still pose a danger of avalanches, but we have taken precautionery measures. People are also taking precautions. We have issued an advisory to people. You can see it has been snowing for 4 to 5 days in the area, but no medical emergencies have been reported so far. People are telling me that Kotranka has not witnessed this kind of snowfall in the past 25 years. People are very happy about it."

A Mixed Blessing: Benefits and Disruptions

The snowfall is expected to benefit the local agriculture and horticulture, but it has also disrupted connectivity, with the Rajouri-Kotranka-Budhal road blocked due to snow

Relief for Water Crisis, Power Outages Persist

Dilmir Choudhary further said, "There are many benefits from the snowfall. People are waiting for snowfall as they are facing a water crisis. So, the snowfall will provide them with water. Their crops will benefit. There was a problem with electricity. People lived without electricity for two days, but on the third day, electricity was restored. Few areas are stillleft were we have to ensure electricity."

Avalanche Warnings and Safety Precautions

Dilmir Choudhary also appealed to avoid going to the more serious avalanche-prone areas during this snowfall. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I want to make an appeal to the people that please avoid going to the avalaches prone reas, avoid unnecessary travel and going out. If there is an emergency while they are out, we have provided an emergency contact number for them to reach us. Drink boiled water and protect yourself. take necesery precautionery measure. Snowfall happened so well, and we are so happy."

Restoration Underway as Tourists Flock

The authorities are working to restore electricity and clear the roads, with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deploying teams and heavy machinery to clear the snow. Despite the disruptions, tourists are enjoying the snow, comparing the experience to that of the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)