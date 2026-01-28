Railway Koduru Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar faces a sexual harassment case from a woman government employee. While the MLA's mother claims blackmail, the YSRCP has condemned the incident and demanded his immediate arrest and disqualification.

A case has been registered against Railway Koduru Jana Sena MLA Arava Sridhar following sexual harassment allegations made by a woman government employee, who has accused the legislator of subjecting her to sustained harassment and abuse for nearly one-and-a-half years, police said on Wednesday. According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Sridhar deceived her with false promises of marriage and subjected her to physical abuse and harassment over a prolonged period.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MLA's mother denies charges, alleges blackmail

Responding to the allegations against her son, Sridhar's mother, Prameela, denied the charges and levelled counter-allegations against the complainant. She claimed that the woman got close to her son by using their caste identity as a pretext and gradually began visiting their house frequently. Prameela further alleged that the woman made phone calls at all hours, day and night, and later blackmailed her son by insisting on marriage. Sridhar's mother also said that a complaint had already been lodged with the District Superintendent of Police regarding the woman's conduct, asserting that the allegations against her son were false and motivated.

YSRCP condemns incident, demands action

Meanwhile, the issue sparked a sharp political reaction, with YSR Congress Party Women's Wing State President and MLC Varudu Kalyani condemning the alleged actions of the Jana Sena MLA. Addressing the mediapersons at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, Kalyani accused the coalition government of failing to protect women and allowing ruling party MLAs to act with impunity.

'Forced abortions, repeated rape' alleges YSRCP leader

Kalyani alleged that the survivor had spoken of being trapped, repeatedly raped, threatened, assaulted, and mentally tortured for nearly one-and-a-half years. She further claimed that the woman was forced into abortions and terrorised with threats to her child, stating that the emergence of videos related to the case had shocked the state and exposed what she described as coalition leaders "playing with women's lives."

Calls for MLA's arrest, questions government's silence

The YSRCP leader alleged that police inaction and the filing of false cases against victims had emboldened perpetrators, and cited multiple recent incidents involving ruling party leaders to argue that no firm action had been taken in any case so far. Questioning the silence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the Home Minister and the Speaker, Kalyani asked whether their strong statements on women's safety were merely "cinema dialogues." She demanded that a suo motu case be registered against Arava Sridhar, his immediate arrest, suspension from the Jana Sena Party, and his disqualification as an MLA. She also called upon the Women's Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

YSRCP vows to stand with survivor

Asserting that the YSRCP would stand firmly with the survivor, Kalyani said the party would continue its struggle until justice is delivered, warning that failure to take strong action now would lead to a further rise in atrocities against women.

Investigation underway

Koduru police said that a case has been registered in the matter and an investigation is currently underway.