JKNC Hopeful in Nagrota Bypoll

Ahead of the vote count for various by-elections on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad is hopeful of the party's candidate winning the Nagrota assembly by-elections. "Umeed ke upar dunia kayam hai. We, too, are very hopeful. The administration's attitude has not been good. I had told them on the first day itself that their system is not good," the JKNC leader told ANI.

He further criticised the officials not taking proper action when there were clear violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). "People are coming in (for counting) whenever they feel like. Bureaucracy will not work. Liquor was caught but no action was taken, complaint was made but no action was taken. People's mandate is in, let's wait," he added.

Nagrota is set to see JKNC's Shamim Begum and BJP's Devyani Rana contesting to represent the constituency, Nagrota seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath. The Congress candidate had withdrawn their nomination in favour of Begum. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls. Apart from Nagrota, Budgam also went topolls on November 11. The seat fell vacant following Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

Vote Counting for Bypolls in Other States

Alongside Bihar assembly elections, bypolls in eight assembly segments across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were also held, with their votes being counted today.

Rajasthan

Meanwhile in Rajasthan, where vote counting after conclusion of Anta by-elections is taking place. Baran's Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Choudhary also highlighted that adequate preparation has been done after voting concluded on November 11 in a peaceful manner. "Voting for Anta by-elections was held on 11th November. With adequate preparations, voting was done in a peaceful atmosphere. Similarly, during the counting of votes too, Police and Administration have made all preparations," the ASP said. The seat fell vacant following the disqualification of BJP leader Kanwar Lal Meena from the Rajasthan Assembly.

Punjab

In Punjab, the bypoll for the Tarn Taran assembly constituency took place on November 11. The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June 2025. BJP has fielded Harjit Singh Sandhu against AAP Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Congress candidate Karanbir Singh Burj.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Ghatshila constituency, the fight is between Babulal Soren, son of former BJP Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Mahagathbandhan candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

Odisha

In Odisha, the Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of senior BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia in September. Bharatiya Janata Party's Jay Dholakia will be eyeing to strengthen the party's position in the state's assembly as he faces BJD's Snehangini Chhuria and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi.

Telangana

In Telangana's Jubilee Hills constituency seat, the fight is between Congress's Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), and BRS's Sunitha, Gopinath's widow. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.

Mizoram

Mizoram's Dampa constituency is also one of the constituencies where the by-elections will take place. Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Congress, R Lalthangliana of MNF and Vanlalsailova of ZPM are the candidates. (ANI)