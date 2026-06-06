Baramulla Police detained a woman under the Public Safety Act for anti-national activities. Separately, J&K Police in Sopore attached property worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to a terror handler operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Woman Detained Under PSA in Baramulla

Baramulla Police on Saturday detained Haseena Begum, wife of Mohd Yousf Bhat and resident of Sheeri, Baramulla, under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA) for her involvement in multiple cases linked to unlawful and anti-national activities. The detention was carried out on May 30, following an order from the District Magistrate, Baramulla, based on her role in several criminal cases registered across different districts. Acting on the warrant, police took Begum into preventive custody and lodged her in District Jail Bhaderwah.

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"Baramulla Police reaffirms its commitment to the maintenance of peace and security. Strict legal action will continue against individuals found involved in activities posing a threat to public order and security," the release said.

Police Attach Terror Handler's Property

Last month, in continuation of its sustained crackdown on the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Sopore have attached an immovable property valued at about Rs 20 Lakhs, belonging to an accused involved in terror-related activities and presently operating as a terror handler from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to a press release from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the property attached comprises land measuring 10 Marlas situated at Kehnusa in the Bandipora district.

The property has been attached in connection with an FIR registered at Police Station Sopore under Sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, besides Sections 7/25 Arms Act and 4/5 Explosive Substances Act. The accused has been identified as Majid Ahmad Sofi, also known as Bisati, a resident of New Colony Sopore. Investigations have revealed that the accused is presently operating from Pakistan-PoK as a terror handler affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and has been actively involved in facilitating and orchestrating terrorist activities in the Kashmir Valley. The attachment proceedings were carried out by Sopore Police in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, concerned Revenue officials, and independent witnesses after following due legal procedure under law. (ANI)