Two persons were killed and five others were injured after a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and struck a passenger bus and two other vehicles at Ragi Nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 19. Rescue operations are underway.

Two persons were killed, and five others injured after a massive boulder rolled down a hillside and struck a passenger bus and two light motor vehicles at Ragi Nallah in J&K's Doda district on July 19. The heavy impact caused extensive damage to the vehicles and triggered panic among commuters along the route.

Upon receiving information, rescue teams and local police personnel rushed to the spot, initiated immediate relief operations, and evacuated the injured to a nearby hospital for primary treatment. The injured individuals were subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu for specialised care.

LG Expresses Sorrow, Deploys Emergency Teams

Following the tragic incident, Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor stated that emergency teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), J&K Police, and the Army, have been actively deployed and placed on high alert across vulnerable areas to handle potential hazards in the region.

Sinha also noted that key arterial roads in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Udhampur have been successfully reopened for traffic. The work to fully restore water supplies in several affected areas is currently ongoing. "I spoke to Senior Officials today to assess the impact of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides. I am deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in Doda, and my heart goes out to their families. Emergency teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police, and the Army are deployed and on high alert in vulnerable areas. Key roads in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Udhampur have been reopened, and work to restore water supplies in several areas is ongoing. Field teams have also been directed to urgently evaluate damage to houses and public infrastructure," said Sinha.

Baghlihar Dam Gates Opened Amid Heavy Rains

Meanwhile, following heavy rains in the area over the past two days, three of the five Main Radial Gates (MRG) of the 900 MW Baghlihar Hydel Project in Chanderkot, Ramban, have been opened to spill out extra water to regulate the reservoir's optimum water level in the area.

Recent Flash Floods in Poonch

Earlier, at least seven people had died after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Surankote area of Poonch district, while rescue teams comprising the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) continued search operations for the missing on Sunday amid heavy rain across the Union Territory. (ANI)