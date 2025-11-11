Shopian Police have filed applications to cancel bail for 13 UAPA accused found violating their bail conditions. In a separate operation in Kupwara, security forces recovered 800 grams of suspected heroin from a residence in Hajitra village.

Shopian Police Seek Bail Cancellation for UAPA Accused

As part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and ensure strict enforcement of law, Shopian Police have filed 13 applications for bail cancellation in cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a release, the action was initiated after it was discovered that several accused persons, who had been granted bail by competent courts, were violating their bail conditions and engaging in activities detrimental to public order and security.

These violations were documented during regular surveillance and review of UAPA cases by the police. The move reflects the Shopian Police's zero-tolerance approach towards elements attempting to revive or sustain terror networks in any form.

Strict legal action is being pursued to ensure that such individuals do not exploit legal relief to continue anti-national or unlawful activities, the release stated. Shopian Police remain committed to maintaining peace, stability, and the rule of law in the district, while continuing operations to uproot the terror ecosystem and all forms of support structures aiding terrorism.

Major Narcotics Recovery in Kupwara

Recently, Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Border Security Force successfully recovered suspected narcotics in Tangdhar, Kupwara, through an intelligence-driven operation.

Based on the intelligence received from Police Station Taad, a search operation was launched in Hajitra village. During the search operation conducted as part of the operation, a discreetly concealed package containing approximately 800 grams of a brown solid substance (suspected to be high-grade heroin) was discovered, as per an official release.

"The recovery was made from the residence of Mohd Shafi Sheikh. A comprehensive investigation and appropriate legal proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated by the Police authorities," according to the release.

This operation serves as a salient illustration of the robust synergy and effective coordination that exists among the various security agencies operating in the region.

The successful outcome of Operation reinforces the collective resolve to dismantle illicit networks and safeguard the community from the detrimental effects of narcotics trafficking. (ANI)