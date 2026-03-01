The Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir held massive protests in Srinagar, Ramban, and Bandipore following the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes. Protesters gathered outside the UN office in Srinagar.

Members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes. The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Demonstrations Across Multiple Districts

Protests were also held in Bandipore and Ramban today Protesters in Ramban raised slogans "Tum kitne Hosseini maroge...har ghar se Hosseini niklega (How many Hosseini will you kill, from every home, a Hosseini will rise." They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump during demonstrations. In Bandipore, protesters carried portraits of the late cleric, expressing grief and condemnation over the incident.

Earlier similar protest was carried out in Budgam and Srinagar over the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack.

Iran Announces National Mourning

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight. The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday.

Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history. (ANI)