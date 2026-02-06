J&K CM Omar Abdullah stated that the 9-month closure of tourist spots like Doodpathri, Tosamaidan, and Yousmarg due to security issues has caused 'distress' among youth. A relief package is being considered to support those affected.

Impact of Tourism Closure and Government Response

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday highlighted that the prolonged closure of several tourist destinations has caused "distress" among local youth, and the government is considering a relief package to support those affected during the ongoing Budget Session. The Chief Minister was responding to a question from MLA Khansahib Saif ud Din Bhat about the closure of tourist sites in his constituency. He informed the House that internationally known tourist destinations such as Doodpathri, Tosamaidan, and Yousmarg have remained closed to tourists for about nine months due to security-related considerations, a release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Chief Minister said he would raise the issue of reopening these tourist destinations with the Union Home Minister, who is currently visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

Holding the Tourism portfolio, the Chief Minister stated that the prolonged closure has adversely affected the local economy and severely impacted the livelihood of ATV operators, vehicle owners, ponywalas, stall owners, guides and other stakeholders dependent on tourism activities in these areas. He added that the continued closure has caused distress among local youth, including those who had obtained loans from various financial institutions to run tourism-related businesses at these destinations.

Security Concerns and Administrative Action

The Chief Minister said that the matter of reopening Doodpathri, Tosamaidan, and Yousmarg involves security considerations that are beyond the Tourism Department's mandate at present. He further stated that a DO letter from MLA Khansahib regarding this matter has been forwarded to the Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, for appropriate action, as per the release.

Project Updates and Event Cancellations

Due to an unfortunate incident at Pahalgam and the consequent restrictions imposed by the District Administration, the Snow Skating Games at Doodpathri could not be organised, the Chief Minister said.

Regarding the ropeway project at Tosamaidan, the Chief Minister informed that the Gondola/Ropeway Project has been proposed by the PWD (R&B) Department through National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) under the Parvatmala Scheme.

Budget Session Details

Notably, the session will culminate on April 4, 2026. The budget session will be extended to 62 days. It will have a 35-day recess from February 20 to March 26, 2026, due to the holy month of Ramzan, followed by the Eid festival. (ANI)