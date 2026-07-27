Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi-led government as 'murderous' towards students, alleging use of AK-47s and pellet guns on protesters. He demanded an apology from the PM and action against security forces involved in the crackdown.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Being 'Murderous'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, accusing the administration of being "murderous" towards the student community. Taking to social media platform X, the Congress leader alleged that the government is using extreme force, including AK-47s and pellet guns, to suppress student voices across various states.

"The entire system is downright murderous against students. News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs being filed against them," Gandhi said in his post.

Questioning the Prime Minister over previous assurances regarding the treatment of student protesters, the Leader of Opposition asked, "Mr. Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them." Gandhi further highlighted what he described as a nationwide pattern of state-led crackdowns on students. "In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it's Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi--the pattern is the same everywhere. I've said it before: this government is dishonest. Real reform is beyond their capability. They'll backtrack on their words and use every trick in the book to suppress students' voices," he added.

Demands PM's Apology

Concluding his statement, the Congress leader demanded an unconditional apology from the Prime Minister and called for accountability for the security forces involved. "Mr. Modi, apologize to the country's students. And take action against those who attacked and crushed the students--not against the students themselves," Gandhi stated.

Opposition Protests in Parliament

Meanwhile, ahead of the Parliament session, the Opposition MPs protested at Makar Dwar against the police action on student protestors. Opposition has moved adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha and suspension of business notices in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged police action against students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue. The matter is expected to emerge as one of the key flashpoints in both Houses alongside the government's legislative agenda.

NEET-UG Controversy and Govt Response

The notices come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the constitution of a high-powered task force on examination reforms under the leadership of technology expert Nandan Nilekani, following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. The task force has been mandated to recommend technology-driven and structural reforms to strengthen transparency and credibility in examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). (ANI)