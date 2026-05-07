Anantnag police destroyed illegal opium poppy cultivation, while Srinagar Police demolished an illegally constructed home of an alleged drug peddler. The actions are part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan' to curb drug trafficking.

Anantnag police destroyed illegal opium poppy cultivation during a routine patrol in the Sarnal Bala area of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was carried out by a team from the Sherbagh Police Post after they spotted the illicit plants during their rounds.

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Anantnag District Police in a post on X said, "Anantnag Police detects and destroys illegal opium poppy cultivation at Sarnal Bala during routine patrolling by Police Post Sherbagh. Case FIR No. 134/2026 under NDPS Act registered at PS Anantnag."

Crackdown on Drug Trafficking in Srinagar

Meanwhile, as part of its crackdown under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan', Srinagar Police demolished an illegally constructed residential structure belonging to an alleged habitual drug peddler in the Palpora Noorbagh area. The accused, Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, had allegedly encroached upon state land and raised the structure.

Police said the accused is involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act. FIR No. 06/2025 was registered at Police Station Khanyar under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act, and FIR No. 47/2026 was registered at Police Station Safakadal under sections 8/20 and 22 of the NDPS Act.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the structure had been constructed using proceeds generated through narcotics trafficking. Authorities found the construction to be in clear violation of revenue laws and legal procedures. Further inquiry indicated that close associates and family members of the accused are also allegedly involved in multiple NDPS cases across the Valley, suggesting a wider drug network.

The demolition was carried out after completing all legal formalities and in coordination with the concerned authorities, police said.

Officials stated that the action sends a strong message that properties created through the illegal drug trade will not be allowed to stand, and those involved will face strict legal consequences.

Srinagar Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and urged citizens to support efforts to eliminate the drug menace and safeguard the younger generation. (ANI)