Jitendra Singh's Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency secures a staggering ₹1,524.46 crore, nearly 43% of the total ₹3,566 crore PMGSY-IV allocation for Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at boosting rural infrastructure and last-mile connectivity.

In a massive boost to rural infrastructure, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh announced today that the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency has secured a lion's share of the Prime Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV allocation for Jammu and Kashmir.

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Over 40% of J&K's PMGSY Budget for One Constituency

In a post on X, Singh said that out of the total ₹3,566 crore approved for rural roads in the Union Territory for the 2025-26 cycle (Batch II), a staggering ₹1,524.46 crore, nearly 43% of the entire budget, has been dedicated to the five districts within Singh's constituency. The allocation focuses heavily on bridging the gap in remote and hilly terrains, ensuring that "last-mile connectivity" moves from a slogan to a reality.

In a letter attached to the post, Chouhan highlighted the number of road works approved by the Government of India and the funds allocated for them. He stressed that the development would significantly contribute to the socio-economic growth of the region and emphasised the need to ensure the timely completion of projects without compromising quality.

Project Details

₹1,524.46 crore allocated to one constituency out of the total ₹3,566 crore for J-K. 652.51 km of new roads will be laid in these five districts, accounting for 41% of the total 1,600 km planned for the entire UT. The project includes 121 specific road works designed to provide all-weather connectivity to 138 previously isolated habitations.

Minister Highlights PM's Focus on Remote Areas

Singh's post read: "GOOD NEWS FOR #UDHAMPUR-KATHUA-DODA LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCY... In #PMGSY-IV Batch II (2025-26), out of a total Rs 3,566 crore approved for the construction of rural roads in #JammuandKashmir, as much as Rs 1,524.46 crore has been allocated to this constituency. Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their strategic support.

"Nearly 43% of the total PMGSY-IV budget for J&K will be utilised in the five districts of the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency alone," Singh noted, highlighting the Prime Minister's focus on hilly and difficult terrains. "Thanks very much, PM Shri @narendramodi ji, for always giving high priority to providing connectivity in far-flung, remote, and hilly areas. Kind of you, Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji, for your personal support."

Centre Urges Swift, Quality Execution

In a formal letter attached to the announcement, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasised that while the funds have been cleared, the focus must now shift to execution. "I am pleased to inform you that under PMGSY-IV Batch II (2025-26), the Government of India has approved 121 road works (covering 652.51 kilometres) in your parliamentary constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,524.46 crore, which will provide road connectivity to 138 habitations. A list of the works sanctioned in your parliamentary constituency is attached.

These roads will not only strengthen infrastructure in rural areas but also contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the region. For successful implementation, it is essential that construction proceeds swiftly and that quality is ensured, so that the public can benefit from these roads for a long time. I would be grateful if, in your capacity as a public representative, you could provide necessary guidance to the Union Territory to ensure that these road projects are completed on time without compromising on quality."

This infrastructure blitz is expected to transform the rural landscape of the Jammu region, facilitating faster movement of goods and services in some of the most challenging geographical pockets of the country. (ANI)