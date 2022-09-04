Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    J&K: Pakistani terrorist, who was arrested during an infiltration attempt, dies of cardiac arrest

    Hussain was arrested by the Indian Army on August 21 while attempting to cross the border into India from Kotli's Sabzkot village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Hussain was allegedly paid Rs 30,000 to attack the Indian Army post by Col Yunus Chaudhry of a Pakistan intelligence agency.

    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    A Pakistani terrorist arrested during an infiltration attempt about a fortnight ago died of cardiac arrest at the military hospital where he was undergoing surgery in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

    Tabarak Hussain (32) was taken to the Rajouri Army Hospital in J&K for treatment. Hussain was allegedly paid Rs 30,000 to attack the Indian Army post by a colonel of a Pakistan intelligence agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry. He had been asked to carry out a suicide attack on the Indian Army and had completed a few posts before being apprehended by the Indian Army.

    Hussain, a Kotli's Sabzkot village resident in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was apprehended by the Indian Army on August 21 while attempting to cross the border into India.

    A trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and Pakistan Army agent, Hussain, was critically injured by Indian troops and transferred to a military hospital for surgery. The Indian Army officials also gave him three units of blood.

    "He died of cardiac arrest late Saturday evening," a source told PTI. Hussain's body will be turned over to the police for further processing.

    Commander of the Army's 80 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier Kapil Rana, said, "Hussain revealed that he was sent by Col Yunus Chaudhry of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency, who had paid him Rs 30,000. (Pakistani currency). Hussain also revealed that he and other terrorists had conducted two to three close reconnaissances of Indian forward posts to target them appropriately. Col Chaudhry gave the go-ahead to target the Indian post on August 21."

    This was, incidentally, Hussain's second capture by the Indian Army. He and his brother were arrested in 2016 but were released on humanitarian grounds in 2017.

    Last Updated Sep 4, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
