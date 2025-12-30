Ahead of New Year, Udhampur police have issued strict safety guidelines for tourists, warning of a zero-tolerance policy for dangerous driving and illegal substances. Security has been heightened in coordination with CRPF, Army, and ITBP.

Udhampur Police Issue New Year Safety Guidelines

With thousands of visitors expected in Udhampur for New Year festivities, the local police have issued safety guidelines to maintain order. Officials warned that while they want people to enjoy the celebrations, there will be a zero-tolerance policy toward dangerous driving and illegal substances. Prehlad Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Udhampur, said, "We are expecting a lot of rush in view of the upcoming New Year. For the safety of tourists, we have coordinated with various agencies, including the CRPF, the Army, the district police, and the ITBP, and established check posts. Tourists should not travel with any narcotic substance, should not perform any stunts or create chaos, and should celebrate their New Year fully."

Security Reviewed at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

On Sunday, in view of the heavy rush of pilgrims expected on December 31 and during the New Year, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Paramvir Singh, JKPS, conducted a comprehensive security review meeting at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to ensure the safety and smooth movement of devotees.

Directives on High Alert and Crowd Management

During the meeting, the SSP directed all concerned officers and agencies to remain highly alert and proactive, given the anticipated surge in pilgrims.

Special emphasis was placed on effective crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including stampedes, and to regulate movement at sensitive points within and around the Bhawan area.

Real-time Monitoring Through ICCC

He stressed the optimum use of crowd management applications and continuous monitoring through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The SSP instructed that the ICCC must remain fully alert to ensure real-time coordination, quick response and timely decision-making for effective crowd control.

Call for Inter-Departmental Coordination

SSP Reasi further emphasised that all departments should take adequate precautionary measures, maintain close coordination, and remain fully prepared to address any exigencies, ensuring a swift response to emerging situations.

All participating departments assured full cooperation and readiness to ensure a safe, secure and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees during the peak festive period. (ANI)