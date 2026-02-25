A joint team of the Army's White Knight Corps and SOG Poonch police recovered a significant terrorist cache in the Gani Forest. The seizure included IEDs, Chinese grenades, a pistol, and ammunition concealed beneath a natural cave.

Major Terror Cache Unearthed

A joint team of White Knight Corps of the Army and the Special Operations Group (SOG) Poonch police recovered a significant terrorist cache from the Gani Forest area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The arms cache included one big Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 4.5 kilograms, one small IED of 800 grams, two Chinese grenades, one 9 mm pistol, two 9 mm rounds, and twenty-two 7.62 mm rounds concealed beneath a natural cave.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Joint Operation

Sharing a post on X, White Knight Corps wrote, "Based on synergised intelligence inputs from own sources and @JmuKmrPolice, a Joint Operation was launched by the troops of #WhiteKnightCorps and #SOG Poonch in the Gani Forest area of #Poonch." #𝗪𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗞𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝘀 | #𝗢𝗽𝗚𝗮𝗻𝗶 | #𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗢𝗙 𝗜𝗘𝗗 | 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗟𝗢𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦 | 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗚𝗔𝗡𝗜 Based on 𝘀𝘆𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗽𝘂𝘁𝘀 from own sources and @JmuKmrPolice, a… pic.twitter.com/DRbudTqhZ7 — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) February 25, 2026

"Displaying precision in coordination, the detailed search led to the recovery of a terrorist cache concealed beneath a natural cave. One big IED (4.5kg), one small IED of 800 grams, two Chinese grenades, one 9 mm pistol, two 9 mm rounds, and twenty-two 7.62 mm rounds were recovered from the site. The IEDs and grenades were destroyed in situ by the Bomb Disposal Team, ensuring the safety of civilians and troops," the post read.

Explosives Neutralised On-Site

The Bomb Disposal Team destroyed the explosives and grenades in situ, ensuring the safety of both civilians and troops.

Sustained Anti-Terror Efforts

White Knight Corps further said that the hunt is still underway. The Indian Army and SOG Poonch have been conducting regular anti-terror operations in the border district to neutralise terrorist threats and prevent infiltration attempts.

Poonch district, located along the Line of Control, has been a sensitive area with security forces maintaining high alert to counter terrorism and infiltration attempts from across the border.

Earlier on February 22, the Indian Army said that six terrorists were eliminated in the last 20 days in counter-terror operations across the Jammu region, dealing a significant blow to the terror infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)