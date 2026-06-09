A huge forest fire has erupted in multiple locations across the Rajouri forest division in Jammu and Kashmir. The forest department, FPF, and local residents are jointly engaged in a large-scale operation to control the blaze amid logistical challenges.

Massive Fire Engulfs Rajouri Forest Division

A massive forest fire has broken out at multiple locations in the Rajouri forest division of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting a large-scale response by the forest department, Forest Protection Force (FPF), and residents to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

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According to officials, the fire has affected forest areas in Khadian, Androla, Chakkli, Miahadi, and the Bathuni block. Firefighting operations were underway on Tuesday, with authorities deploying the entire available workforce to bring the situation under control.

Official Response and Logistical Challenges

Speaking to ANI, Forest Department official Rajesh Kumar said personnel have been mobilised across the affected areas despite significant logistical challenges. "The entire staff has been deployed. The fire is in the Chakkli, Khadian, and Androla areas. This place is too remote for the fire vehicles to reach. Hopefully, the fire will be doused by evening," Kumar said.

Officials said the difficult terrain and remoteness of the affected forest regions have hampered firefighting efforts, forcing teams to rely largely on manual methods to contain the flames.

Residents Join Firefighting Efforts

Residents have also joined the operation and have been working alongside forest personnel to prevent the fire from advancing into nearby areas. A resident involved in the firefighting efforts said villagers had been battling the blaze continuously since the previous day. "We were working until night to douse the fire yesterday. I reached home from work at around 12 midnight. We are trying to extinguish the fire with the department. But the fire is huge. It is very difficult to control it," the resident told ANI.

Investigation and Assessment Underway

Authorities have not yet provided an estimate of the area affected by the fire or the extent of damage caused to forest cover and wildlife. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Forest officials are closely monitoring the situation and have intensified efforts to contain the blaze before it spreads to additional forest compartments. Meanwhile, local authorities and forest personnel remain on high alert as firefighting operations continue across the affected areas of the Rajouri Forest Division.