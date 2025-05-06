India closed the gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams, reducing water flow in the Chenab river as part of its response to rising tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reasi : Parts of the Chenab river started to dry up as India closed up all the gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam and Salal dam, regulating water flow to Pakistan.

The move comes as India takes multiple diplomatic steps against Paistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. India has also held the Indus Water treaty in abeyance. Chenab is also part of the treaty. The Indus river system consists of Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, whose usage rights were divided between India and Pakistan in the 1960 treaty. Pakistan's depends on these river system to supply irrigation for a majority of their agriculture.



However, to ensure that there is not a significant effect on the marine wildlife, as a routine act, bits of water are being released from only one gate of the Salal and Balighar dam.

Earlier on Monday, locals backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to put the Indus Water Treaty on hold and regulate the flow of water to Pakistan, despite water in Chenab river witnessing a significant drop in certain parts.



Speaking to ANI, one of the locals exhorted that they don't want even a single drop of water to be supplied to Pakistan while extending support to the Indian Army and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A local Kalyan Singh said, “Earlier, the Chenab River used to flow at a height of 25-30 feet, but now there is hardly 1.5-2 feet of water left here. This is because of PM Modi's decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty on hold...We do not want even a single drop of water to be supplied to Pakistan. We are all standing with the Indian Army and PM Modi...”

However, in Akhnoor area, due to heavy rainfall on May 2, Chenab's water level rose, with police and local administration urged locals to evacuate the area.

"...Chenab River's water level is about to increase soon. All of you are requested to come out of the river..." announced the police and local administration.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, the Indian government took various measures against Pakistan.

The steps include suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed between both countries in 1960. Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and asked to leave India within a week.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to taking strong action against terrorism and has vowed to ensure that the perpetrators and masterminds of the Pahalgam attack face severe punishment.