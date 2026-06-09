Baramulla Police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles busted an illegal arms network, arresting one person with a Turkish pistol. A follow-up search led to the seizure of a Chinese pistol, magazines, and live rounds, suggesting a broader network in the region.

In a significant breakthrough, the Baramulla Police, in a coordinated joint operation with the 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), has busted an illegal arms network, leading to the recovery of multiple foreign made weapons and ammunition. The operation commenced on June 7, 2026, when security forces established a Mobile Vehicle Checking Point (MVCP) at Chandsuma, Kanispora, near the FCI Godown.

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During the routine inspection of vehicles, authorities intercepted a white Maruti Brezza (JK02DN-6527) travelling from Srinagar towards Baramulla. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a Turkish-manufactured CANIK TP9SF METE (9x19 mm) pistol hidden in a bag carried by the co-passenger. The individual, identified as Wakeel Ahmed Theekri, son of Noor-ud-Din Theekri and a resident of Kamalkot, Uri, failed to produce any valid license or legal authorisation for the weapon. The driver of the vehicle claimed he was merely providing a ride and had no knowledge of the illicit cargo.

Follow-up Operation Yields More Weapons

Following the interception, Baramulla Police registered FIR No. 70/2026 under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act at the local police station on June 7. The recovered pistol was seized, and an investigation was immediately launched to determine the weapon's source and its intended use. The probe yielded further results on June 8, 2026, when, acting on the disclosure of the arrested accused, Baramulla Police conducted a follow-up search operation at Kalsi Hardu in Kamalkot, Uri. This search was conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, along with the local Lambardar and Chowkidar. During this operation, security forces recovered an additional Chinese-made pistol, two magazines, and 13 live rounds of ammunition, all of which were subsequently seized as evidence.

Broader Network Suspected

Police officials stated that this fresh recovery is a major development in the case, suggesting the existence of a broader network involved in the illegal possession and movement of arms. Authorities are currently working to trace the origins of these weapons and identify other suspects connected to the network. In an official statement, the Baramulla Police reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding public safety and maintaining regional peace. The department reiterated its resolve to act with zero tolerance against all unlawful activities that threaten security and public order in the region. Further investigation into the case is actively underway to unearth any deeper links or potential conspirators. (ANI)