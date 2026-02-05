The Jammu and Kashmir fisheries sector has seen a major push, receiving over Rs 118 crore in central funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) over the last five years to boost production and strengthen fisherfolk livelihoods.

The fisheries department in Jammu and Kashmir has seen increased policy focus, infrastructure support and central funding in recent years through flagship schemes backed by official data and parliamentary disclosures, as part of the Union government's sustained push to strengthen livelihood-driven sectors. Against this backdrop, over Rs 118 crore has been released to Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) during the last five financial years, according to a report by Kashmir Life, citing information tabled in the Parliament.

The funding details were shared by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, who informed Parliament that the Department of Fisheries has been extending financial assistance to states and Union Territories under the centrally sponsored PMMSY to boost fish production, strengthen infrastructure, enhance capacity building and improve the welfare of fisherfolk.

Details of Central Funding

As per official data cited by Kashmir Life, Jammu and Kashmir received central funds amounting to Rs 11,850.39 lakh between 2020-21 and 2024-25. The year-wise releases included Rs 5,006.63 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 1,364.20 lakh in 2021-22, Rs 2,020 lakh in 2022-23, Rs 1,219.73 lakh in 2023-24 and Rs 2,239.83 lakh in 2024-25.

National Context of PMMSY

The report noted that the assistance to Jammu and Kashmir forms part of a broader national allocation under PMMSY. During the last four financial years from 2021-22 to 2024-25, fisheries and aquaculture development proposals worth Rs 18,397.37 crore were approved across the country, with a central share of Rs 8,124.84 crore. Of this, Rs 4,977.28 crore has already been released to states, Union Territories and implementing agencies.

Support for Marginalised Communities

According to the information placed before Parliament, the scheme also prioritises support for vulnerable and marginalised sections. Nationally, Rs 553.40 crore has been earmarked for Scheduled Caste beneficiaries and Rs 519.21 crore for Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries. Additionally, fisheries development proposals involving a central outlay of Rs 1,302.20 crore have been approved to benefit 95,426 women beneficiaries across states and Union Territories over the past four years.

Scheme Implementation and Delivery

The Minister said PMMSY assistance is delivered through multiple channels, including direct financial support, input subsidies, infrastructure creation, training programmes, group-based interventions and other capacity-building measures aimed at improving livelihoods in the fisheries sector.

Expected Impact in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir, with its expanding inland fisheries base supported by rivers, lakes and trout farming, continues to be among the beneficiaries of the scheme. Officials cited in the Kashmir Life report said the funding is expected to enhance aquaculture productivity, strengthen cold chain and marketing infrastructure, and create improved income opportunities for local fishing communities.

The government has reiterated that PMMSY is aimed at promoting sustainable fisheries development, modernising the sector and improving the socio-economic conditions of fisherfolk through targeted investments and institutional support across the country, including Union Territories such as Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)