The J&K government is boosting education infrastructure in remote areas. Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, a new school building for Government High School Keri in Rajouri is being constructed, bringing relief and optimism to students and staff.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has intensified its push towards infrastructure development in remote and far-flung areas of the Union Territory, with a particular emphasis on strengthening the education sector under various flagship schemes. Through sustained investments in school infrastructure, staff facilities, and basic amenities, the administration aims to ensure equitable access to quality education, even in some of the most challenging terrain in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Education Overhaul in Remote Rajouri

One such example can be seen in Zone Khawas of the Kotranka sub-division in Rajouri district, located nearly 75 kilometres from the district headquarters. Long considered one of the most remote and hilly regions, the area has historically struggled with inadequate basic facilities. However, recent developments under the Samagra Shiksha (Samagra) Scheme are beginning to bring visible change, particularly at Government High School Keri, which caters to around 150-200 students from surrounding villages.

The school, the only high school in the area, had been functioning under extremely challenging conditions after its old three-room building collapsed following heavy rains. Under the Samagra Scheme, the government has approved the construction of a new school building with six classrooms and staff quarters, and work on the project is currently underway. The construction has generated a sense of relief and optimism among students, teachers and the local community, who see it as a turning point for education in the region.

Voices of Hope from the Community

Teacher Ashu Devi, who has been associated with the school since 2010, said the new building would finally allow classes to be conducted in a proper learning environment. She noted that earlier, schools had to shut down immediately during the rains due to flooding and unsafe conditions. "Now we will have classrooms, washrooms and proper facilities. This will greatly help both students and teachers," she said, thanking the government for sanctioning the project.

Other teachers, including Mohammad Riaz, Bachan Kumar Sharma and Kulwant Singh, echoed similar sentiments, describing the area as extremely remote with limited road connectivity and minimal amenities. They said staff and villagers are closely monitoring the construction work, which is progressing steadily, and expressed confidence that the new infrastructure will significantly improve education standards in the region.

Looking Ahead: Staff Retention and Future Needs

Officials and teachers believe the new school building will not only ease hardships for students but also help retain teaching staff by providing residential facilities and basic comforts. They also stressed the need for additional schools in the area to reduce long travel distances for children from scattered habitations.

(ANI)