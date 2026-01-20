The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the PWD office in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, arresting two officials. Anil Jamwal and Jeet Kumar were arrested for demanding a bribe to issue a contractor card, as confirmed by the ACB.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Jammu, on Tuesday conducted a raid at the Public Works Department (PWD) office in Udhampur and arrested two officials in a bribery case, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of Bribery Complaint

According to the ACB, a complaint was received alleging that Anil Jamwal, Junior Assistant posted in the office of the Superintending Engineer, PWD R&B Udhampur, and Jeet Kumar, Computer Operator posted in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD R&B Udhampur, had demanded a bribe from the complainant for the issuance of a contractor card.

Investigation and Legal Action

On receipt of the complaint, the ACB carried out a discreet verification, which substantiated the demand for illegal gratification by the accused public servants.

Following the verification, a case under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was registered at Police Station ACB Udhampur.