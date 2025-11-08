Security forces seized 800g of suspected heroin in a joint operation in Kupwara, J&K. The recovery was made from a residence, prompting an NDPS Act probe. BSF also foiled smuggling attempts in Punjab, recovering a drone, pistol, and more heroin.

Joint Operation in Kupwara Recovers Narcotics

Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Border Security Force successfully recovered suspected narcotics in Tangdhar, Kupwara, through an intelligence-driven operation. Based on the intelligence received from Police Station Taad, a search operation was launched in Hajitra village. During the search operation conducted as part of the operation, a discreetly concealed package containing approximately 800 grams of a brown solid substance (suspected to be high-grade heroin) was discovered, as per an official release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The recovery was made from the residence of Mohd Shafi Sheikh. A comprehensive investigation and appropriate legal proceedings in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been initiated by the Police authorities.", according to the release.

This operation serves as a salient illustration of the robust synergy and effective coordination that exists among the various security agencies operating in the region. The successful outcome of Operation reinforces the collective resolve to dismantle illicit networks and safeguard the community from the detrimental effects of narcotics trafficking.

BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts on Punjab Border

Earlier, in a significant operational success, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted several cross-border smuggling attempts over the past 24 hours, leading to substantial recoveries along the Punjab border.

According to official sources, BSF troops conducted a meticulous search operation yesterday afternoon near the village of Kaluwala in Ferozepur, recovering a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from an agricultural field as per the release.

Furthermore, in a swift response to BSF intelligence, a thorough search resulted in the recovery of one pistol with a magazine and an additional packet of heroin weighing 204 grams from fields adjoining the village of Chudiwala in Ferozepur, said BSF. The prompt and coordinated actions of BSF troops, bolstered by a reliable intelligence network, have once again thwarted attempts by Pakistani smugglers to transport narcotics and arms across the international border illegally. (ANI)