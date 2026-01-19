At least eight jawans were injured in an ongoing encounter with terrorists in the Chatroo area of J&K's Kishtwar district. Security forces launched the anti-terror operation on Sunday, and the J&K Police have confirmed it is underway.

The encounter broke out in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday after security forces launched an operation against the presence of terrorists in the region.

Operation Underway, Security Heightened

The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway.

Security forces have heightened security deployment as the anti-terror operation progresses.

Further details are awaited.