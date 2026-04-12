Sansar Chand, a 60-year-old farmer in Udhampur, J&K, has successfully adopted high-density apple farming on his six-kanal land, yielding fruit in one year. Supported by government subsidies, he is now an inspiration for rural entrepreneurship.

A 60-year-old farmer from remote Katwalt village in Udhampur's Chenani tehsil, Sansar Chand, has emerged as an example of rural entrepreneurship by transforming his six-kanal landholding into a thriving high-density apple cultivation unit.

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Unlike traditional apple orchards that take nearly 8-10 years to begin yielding produce, the high-density apple varieties promoted under central and Union Territory horticulture initiatives start bearing fruit within a year, offering farmers faster returns and improved productivity. Supported by a 50 per cent subsidy under UT CAPEX and central government schemes, Chand's orchard has been developed with an estimated density of 166 plants per kanal.

A Farmer's Perspective

Speaking to ANI, farmer Sansar Chand said traditional apple cultivation required a long waiting period, whereas the new high-density varieties have significantly reduced the gestation period and improved output. "The apple trees we planted using traditional farming methods would take 8-10 years to bear fruit. However, this Central Government scheme, which introduces new, high-density saplings, yields fruit the very next year. So, I've planted six kanals of apple trees, and they are all of good variety. Young people should also pursue this work. Using the new scheme and technology, there are significant benefits. The government has provided nets to protect against hailstorms and parrots eating the fruit. The government has also installed a drip system. They even took us on a tour to Himachal Pradesh to show us how gardening is done there," he said.

Official Praise and Inspiration

Chief Horticulture Officer Brij Vallabh Gupta praised 60-year-old farmer Sansar for successfully adopting high-density apple and kiwi farming in Udhampur, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation. Gupta said the region's climate is suitable for horticulture expansion and highlighted the department's efforts in promoting modern farming techniques. "This is a remote area of Udhampur district, and it has a congenial climate for apple farming. We had been making people aware of this method, and we have achieved success today. One of our farmers, Sansar, planted 6 kanals of high-density apples and 4 kanals of Kiwis. He is 60 years old. Even at this age, he is doing this work. He has taken a subsidy from the government. He is an example for the younger generation to adopt this method," he said.

Community Lauds Initiative

A local resident of Katwalt village, Kuldeep Kumar, also praised the horticulture department's initiatives, saying field-level support has helped farmers adopt modern techniques effectively. "It's heartening to see the work the Horticulture Department is doing these days. Their officers personally tour the villages, inspect the plantations, and enable digging trenches. The trees being planted now are high-density trees. They begin fruiting and flowering within a year. Thank you very much to the Government of India. They've been incredibly helpful, and our state government have also supported them," the resident said, (ANI)