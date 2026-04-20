At least 10 people have died and several others were injured after a public bus from Ramnagar to Udhampur met with an accident in Kanote village. A rescue operation is underway, and the injured have been shifted to a government hospital.

Ten people have died, and several others were injured after a public transport bus met with an accident in the village Kanote of Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The bus was enroute from Ramnagar to Udhampur. According to the police, the injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Udhampur, and a rescue operation is underway.

Police Response and Rescue Operations

"A bus accident has been reported on the Ramnagar-Udhampur route. Senior officers, including DIG U-R Range, SSP Udhampur & other officers are present at the spot. Rescue operations have been initiated, and necessary assistance is being provided," Udhampur Police said in a statement on X.

Union Minister Monitors Situation

Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitender Singh spoke to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa to take stock of the situation. He said that the administration is making arrangements to airlift the seriously injured.

The Union Minister added that he was in constant touch with the local administration. "Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Minga Sherpa, after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on the way from Ramnagar to Udhampur. The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements being made to airlift the seriously injured. I am in constant touch with the local administration as well as our local workers team led by Rajinder Sharma," the Union Minister wrote on X.

LG Manoj Sinha Expresses Condolences

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed the local administration and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to provide assistance. "The tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected."

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)