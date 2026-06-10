Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Delhi Dy CM Parvesh Verma offered prayers at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to mark PM Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected PM, hailing the nation's increased global stature under his leadership.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Parvesh Verma, Deputy CM, Delhi, on Wednesday offered prayers at the historic Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

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India's Global Stature Enhanced Under PM Modi: Jitendra Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Jitendra Singh said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the last 12 years, India's stature and respect have increased significantly across the world. "In the last 12 years, India's respect has increased, and for this very reason, today India is seen with greater respect everywhere. May Prime Minister Modi's age and leadership always remain safe," Singh said.

Highlighting India's growing global recognition, the Union Minister said Indians today take pride in identifying themselves abroad due to the country's enhanced international standing. "The way India has gained world recognition under the leadership of PM Modi, today, when we go abroad, we take immense pride in telling people that we are Indians. That is why today Parvesh Verma and I have come here to offer prayers for PM Modi's continued leadership and for the country's development," he added.

Prayers for PM's Long Life and Continued Service: Parvesh Verma

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma described the occasion as a matter of pride and said prayers were offered for the Prime Minister's long life and continued service to the nation. "We are very fortunate to have Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Today, we prayed to Bhagwan Ram and Hanuman Ji at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place and wished PM Modi a life of 100 years so that he can continue serving the nation," Verma said.

He further expressed hope that India would continue to strengthen its global position and regain the stature of a "golden bird" under Modi's leadership. Verma said the Prime Minister has always projected himself as a "Pradhan Sevak" rather than seeking power and has worked for the welfare of marginalised communities, farmers and every section of society.

"With the motto of collective faith and collective action, our government is moving forward," he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday became India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, surpassing the previous record held by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (ANI)