Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh visited Mizoram, highlighting the Modi government's focus on Northeast development, promoting the 'Double Engine' model, and campaigning for the BJP in the Dampa bye-election, vowing result-oriented governance.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, arrived in Mizoram on a one-day official visit on Wednesday. During a media interaction at the BJP Mizoram State Office, Dr. Singh said that "the Central Government is taking continuous steps to ensure that Central schemes and welfare programmes reach the grassroots level in Mizoram. He added that special focus is being given to promoting youth participation, innovation, and entrepreneurship through science and technology initiatives."

BJP's Commitment to Northeast Development

Highlighting the BJP's commitment to the Northeast region, Dr. Singh noted that, "the area has witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has visited the region over 70 times, more than any previous Prime Minister. He said the transformation of the "Look East Policy" into the "Act East Policy" demonstrates the government's strong focus on strengthening the Northeast's connectivity and development."

'Double Engine Government' Model of Growth

Dr. Singh described the BJP-led states in the Northeast as successful examples of the "Double Engine Government" model, which strengthens development through close coordination between the Centre and State governments. He asserted that Prime Minister Modi's vision aims to ensure balanced and inclusive growth across all northeastern states, citing Assam and Arunachal Pradesh as examples of rapid progress under BJP governance.

Focus on Dampa Bye-Election

Referring to the ongoing Dampa bye-election, Singh said the contest holds significant importance for the BJP. Since the party is determined to secure victory, he himself has joined the campaign. He mentioned that senior BJP leaders from Assam and Nagaland have also come to Mizoram to support the campaign.

He further stated that if the "BJP candidate wins, starting November 14, the party will focus on delivering steady and result-oriented governance rather than making repeated announcements."

Union Minister reiterated that the Modi Government remains deeply committed to the development of all states in India. However, for the Central schemes to be implemented effectively, there must be strong coordination between State and Central governments, which, he said, is the essence of the Double Engine model of governance.

Dr. Singh is scheduled to address a public meeting in Silsuri on Thursday, October 30, before departing for New Delhi later in the evening via Lengpui Airport.