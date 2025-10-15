JioHotstar acknowledged the unforeseen technical issue and apologized for the disruption. Following a period of widespread connectivity problems, the platform is now operating normally again, with all services and features fully functional for users.

Bengaluru: JioHotstar services have been restored after a significant technical outage that disrupted streaming across India, leaving thousands of subscribers unable to access their favorite content for several hours. The streaming platform experienced major service interruptions that rendered it largely inaccessible to viewers nationwide. Subscribers attempting to watch popular content, including live streaming of Bigg Boss house in multiple languages, encountered persistent connectivity problems that prevented normal usage of the application. During the outage, users faced severe limitations in functionality. While some subscribers reported partial access to the Home page and sports sections, critical features remained unavailable. Essential functions such as search capabilities, user account access, viewing history, and the ability to resume previously started content were completely inaccessible.

Acknowledging the technical difficulties, JioHotstar issued a statement addressing user concerns, "Due to some unforeseen technical issue, some of our users may have issues while streaming content or accessing the platform. Appreciate your patience while we work to resolve the issue. We regret the inconvenience caused."

Services Now Operational

The streaming platform has now resumed normal operations, with subscribers able to access all features and content without interruption. The technical team appears to have successfully resolved the underlying issues that caused the widespread outage. The incident highlights the dependence of millions of Indian viewers on digital streaming platforms for entertainment and live content, particularly during peak viewing hours for popular shows and sporting events.

