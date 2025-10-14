Despite earlier denials from its producer Dulquer Salmaan, the film's streaming release has been announced. The exact release date is currently listed only as "coming soon" on JioHotstar.

Kochi (Kerala): Lokah: Chapter 1, the highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema, is set to make its OTT debut. The movie hit theaters on August 28 as a special release for Onam. Despite minimal pre-release publicity, its promotional content quickly captured audience attention, and by the very first day, it earned a reputation as a “must-watch.” Recently, the film officially entered the 300 crore club, becoming the first Malayalam movie to achieve this milestone. Following this record-breaking success, the makers have now announced that it will stream online on JioHotstar.

While the film was enjoying its theatrical run, social media was abuzz with rumors about an OTT release. However, producer Dulquer Salmaan had previously dismissed these claims, stating that the film would not be available on streaming platforms anytime soon. The OTT announcement coincides with the film nearing its 50th day in cinemas. Lokah: Chapter 1 will be available on Jio Hotstar, although the exact release date is yet to be revealed, with the platform currently only confirming it as “coming soon.”

Besides Malayalam, the film was also released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions. According to prominent trackers like Sacnilk, the Tamil version of Loka grossed a net of Rs 16.44 crores from India, and the Telugu version grossed Rs 13.74 crores net. The Hindi version of the film earned a net of Rs 3.74 crores from India. Lokah has become a franchise that has created anticipation among audiences across India. The next film in the franchise will be 'Chathan', starring Tovino Thomas. Later, 'Odiyan' starring Dulquer and 'Moothon' starring Mammootty is expected to follow.