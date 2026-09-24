Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of Indian seafarer Suraj Yadav from UP in a missile attack on a vessel off Oman. 19 other Indian crew members were safely rescued. The government is ensuring the repatriation of survivors.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed condolences over the death of Indian seafarer Wiper Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, who succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on M.V. CAPE DAO, an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, off the coast of Oman. Sonowal said the vessel had 20 Indian seafarers on board and informed that the surviving crew members, including 19 Indian nationals, have been safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore. Sharing details in a post on X, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "My heartfelt condolences to the family of young Indian seafarer, Wiper Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, who tragically succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on M.V. CAPE DAO (Antigua & Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier) off the coast of Oman. The entire nation stands with his family in this hour of grief. The vessel had 20 Indian seafarers on board. All surviving crew members, including the 19 Indian nationals, have been safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore.”

Government Pledges Repatriation and Support

The Union Minister further stated that directions have been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate with Omani authorities and the ship management company for the safe repatriation of the surviving crew members. "Directions have been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate closely with Omani authorities and the ship management company to ensure the immediate and safe repatriation of our surviving crew. The government will ensure that the mortal remains of Suraj Yadav are brought home with full dignity, and every possible support is extended to his next of kin," Sonowal said.

India Condemns Attack

The incident pertains to an Indian national who lost his life, while 19 other Indian seafarers were rescued after their commercial vessel, MV Cape Dao, came under attack off the east coast of Oman. India condemned the attack on the vessel and said continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel MV Cape Dao earlier today off the east coast of Oman. Of the 20 Indian seafarers on board, 19 have been rescued, while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life. We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)