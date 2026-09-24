Assam Police refuted claims of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria using social media or running criminal activities from Silchar Central Jail. Authorities called the allegations 'baseless' after a jail inspection and cyber forensic probe found no evidence.

Origin of Allegations Issuing a formal clarification through an official release, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police stated that allegations arose following misinterpretations of a United States government report published in July 2026. "Certain press reports appeared in July 2026 based on a US Government report regarding an operation against criminals in that country, which also mentioned the activities of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The said report said nothing of him being lodged in Silchar Jail or any current activities from Silchar Jail," the CPRO, Assam Police Headquarters, stated. Jail Inspection Finds No Illicit Activity The police administration noted that following the initial media reports and unverified claims of Bhagwanpuria being active on digital platforms, a high-level physical search was conducted at the correctional facility on July 11, 2026. "The District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Cachar, along with senior jail authorities, carried out a detailed inspection of the jail premises. During the enquiry and search, no illicit activity or digital devices were found," the statement said.Authorities added that the jailer and prison staff were questioned, debriefed, and instructed to enforce heightened surveillance to ensure communication channels cannot be breached or misused. Continuous and surprise inspections have been maintained since. Social Media Presence Investigated Addressing allegations surrounding the inmate's alleged online presence, the police confirmed that cyber forensics examined three Instagram handles operating under the gangster's name. "Two accounts were created during 2016–17, with the last posts uploaded in 2017. The third account was created in 2023; however, no posts have been seen from that account. Based on the verification conducted and existing records available, no evidence was ever found to suggest that the concerned inmate indulged in any social media activity during his incarceration at Silchar Central Jail," the release stated. Conclusion: Allegations Lack Factual Merit Concurring that the allegations lack factual merit, the state police underlined: "This prima facie indicates that the allegations regarding criminal activity by Bhagwanpuria from within the Silchar jail are not supported by any facts. To draw any such inference regarding his time during incarceration is mischievous." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Assam Police has strongly refuted speculations over allegations of incarcerated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria running criminal activities or using social media from inside the Silchar Central Jail, terming the claims as baseless and "mischievous."Issuing a formal clarification through an official release, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police stated that allegations arose following misinterpretations of a United States government report published in July 2026. "Certain press reports appeared in July 2026 based on a US Government report regarding an operation against criminals in that country, which also mentioned the activities of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The said report said nothing of him being lodged in Silchar Jail or any current activities from Silchar Jail," the CPRO, Assam Police Headquarters, stated.The police administration noted that following the initial media reports and unverified claims of Bhagwanpuria being active on digital platforms, a high-level physical search was conducted at the correctional facility on July 11, 2026. "The District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Cachar, along with senior jail authorities, carried out a detailed inspection of the jail premises. During the enquiry and search, no illicit activity or digital devices were found," the statement said.Authorities added that the jailer and prison staff were questioned, debriefed, and instructed to enforce heightened surveillance to ensure communication channels cannot be breached or misused. Continuous and surprise inspections have been maintained since.Addressing allegations surrounding the inmate's alleged online presence, the police confirmed that cyber forensics examined three Instagram handles operating under the gangster's name. "Two accounts were created during 2016–17, with the last posts uploaded in 2017. The third account was created in 2023; however, no posts have been seen from that account. Based on the verification conducted and existing records available, no evidence was ever found to suggest that the concerned inmate indulged in any social media activity during his incarceration at Silchar Central Jail," the release stated.Concurring that the allegations lack factual merit, the state police underlined: "This prima facie indicates that the allegations regarding criminal activity by Bhagwanpuria from within the Silchar jail are not supported by any facts. To draw any such inference regarding his time during incarceration is mischievous." (ANI)