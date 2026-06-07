Jharkhand made its debut in international fruit exports with its first commercial consignment of 1.5 metric tonnes of Amrapali mangoes to the UK. The export was facilitated by APEDA and sourced from an all-women FPC in Simdega district.

In a significant development for agricultural exports from Jharkhand, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, flagged off the first commercial consignment of fresh mangoes from the State to the United Kingdom. The flag-off ceremony was held in Kolkata on June 4.

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Consignment Details

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the consignment comprises 1.5 metric tonnes of fresh Amrapali mangoes sourced from Beura Farmer Producer Company Ltd., an all-women Farmer Producer Company (FPC) located in Bano Block of Simdega district, Jharkhand. The consignment is being exported by M/s JGB Agrofresh Pvt Ltd., Kolkata, to London, United Kingdom.

APEDA's Role and Farmer Benefits

The export follows an Export-Oriented Capacity Building Programme organized by APEDA on 5 May 2026 for Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and progressive farmers of Simdega district. The programme focused on export requirements, quality standards and market opportunities.

Subsequently, APEDA facilitated linkage between Beura Farmer Producer Company Ltd. and M/s JGB Agrofresh Pvt. Ltd. for procurement of export-quality mangoes from the district. The present shipment is the outcome of this initiative. The linkage has enabled direct participation of the FPC in the export value chain and provided market access for its member farmers. The farmers associated with the FPC realized higher returns for their produce compared to prevailing domestic market prices, the press release said.

Future Prospects and Regional Impact

The initiative is expected to encourage adoption of quality production practices, improved post-harvest management and compliance with international standards among farmer groups in the region. Jharkhand possesses favourable agro-climatic conditions for horticulture cultivation. The Amrapali variety of mango grown in the State is known for its quality characteristics and market acceptance. With this consignment, Jharkhand joins the list of States exporting fresh fruits to international markets.

About APEDA's Export Facilitation

According to the release, APEDA facilitates exports of agricultural and processed food products through market development initiatives, capacity-building programmes, quality improvement measures, traceability systems and export promotion activities. The Authority also supports participation of farmer collectives, including women-led and tribal producer organizations, in agricultural exports.

The export of the first commercial consignment of fresh mangoes from Jharkhand marks an important step towards integrating farmer producer organizations from the State with international markets. (ANI)