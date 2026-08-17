Jharkhand Congress leaders, led by in-charge K Raju, met CM Hemant Soren to appeal for a swift resolution to the ongoing JPSC-JSSC student protests. Raju noted a committee will meet students and highlighted Rahul Gandhi's support.

Jharkhand Congress in-charge K Raju on Monday said he, along with Congress leaders, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren over the ongoing JPSC-JSSC student protest and appealed to him to resolve the students' concerns at the earliest.

Addressing the press conference, Raju said, "Under my leadership, along with Congress party leaders, we met with the Chief Minister to discuss the entire matter. We appealed to the Chief Minister to resolve these issues at the earliest."

"The Chief Minister appointed a four-member committee, which includes a Congress party minister, as you all know, regarding the current status. Today, this committee will meet with the students again. It is our hope that the government and the Chief Minister will engage with the students to resolve all pending issues swiftly," he said.

Congress Cites Rahul Gandhi's Support

Raju also referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's letter to Chief Minister Soren on the students' concerns. "Rahul Gandhi ji, two days ago, sent a very clear letter to the Chief Minister. That copy, the LOP office released it in the national media. In that letter, what stand Rahul Gandhi ji took, standing with the students and what the Congress Party's stand is, has been very clearly amplified," Raju said.

He said Rahul Gandhi had raised student-related issues across the country, including education reforms and paper leaks. "Rahul Gandhi Ji started a movement across the country addressing students' issues. Resonating with the voice of students, he raised valid points about the state of the education sector, necessary reforms, and paper leaks across several states. Whenever Rahul Gandhi Ji spoke on student issues, he clearly stated that the Congress party stands with the students," he said.

Raju alleged that the education system had been affected during the BJP's tenure. "Under 12 years of BJP rule, the entire education system has been hijacked by the RSS, and Rahul Gandhi Ji has repeatedly highlighted the resulting consequences," he said.

Referring to police action against students at Jantar Mantar, Raju said, "When police violence was committed against students at Jantar Mantar, the Congress party articulated its stand both inside and outside Parliament: we stand with the students' demands, educational reforms must be introduced, and no force or violence should be used against peacefully protesting students."

He added that Rahul Gandhi had also spoken directly to Jharkhand student leaders. "When Rahul Gandhi Ji spoke to student leaders over the phone, he clearly reassured them that the Congress party is with them and will contribute towards resolving their issues," Raju said.

Government's Assurance on Demands and Investigation

At the same press conference, Jharkhand Minister Deepika Pandey also said that the government was making continuous efforts to address the students' legitimate demands. "Continuous efforts are being made to meet all the legitimate demands of the students. I wish to place before you the points agreed upon after two rounds of discussions with them," Pandey said.

On the investigation into alleged irregularities, she said, "Regarding the investigation, it was decided that the JPSC examination and all exams conducted by TDPL--including the 14th JPSC exam--would be probed; the scope of the investigation covers the JSSC-CGL and all exams conducted by TDPL." (ANI)