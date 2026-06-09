BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the party will support independent candidate Parimal Nathwani for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand as it lacks the required number of MLAs. The BJP and its allies have 24 seats, while 28 are needed to win.

BJP Cites Lack of Numbers for Supporting Independent Candidate

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo on Tuesday said that the party decided to support independent candidate Parimal Nathwani in Jharkhand for the biennial Rajya Sabha elections, as the BJP lacked numbers to secure a seat.

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Pratul Shah Deo noted that the BJP has 21 seats and the tally only touches 24 along with its NDA allies, JD(U), LJP(RV) and AJSUP, which have one seat each in the Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP leader told ANI, "BJP tried until the very last moment to field one of its own party workers in Jharkhand, but we lacked the numbers. We have 21 MLAs, while 28 are required, and even with our alliance partners, the tally reaches only 24. We made every effort, but when the circumstances did not prove favourable, we decided to support Parimal Nathwani, an independent candidate who has previously served two terms in the Rajya Sabha and has a track record of excellent work. He sought our support, and we granted it."

BJP Slams JMM, Congress Over 'Capitalist' Allegation

He further slammed the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) over allegations of the BJP supporting a capitalist candidate. Pratul said that Nathwani was previously elected to the Upper House of Parliament with JMM and Congress' support. "Nathwani went to the Rajya Sabha in 2008 under Madhu Koda's government, which was supported by Congress and JMM. Everything was fine back then. In 2014, Nathwani was again elected to the Rajya Sabha under the Hemant Soren government. The Congress, which is questioning us today, ought to look within," the BJP spokesperson said.

Contest Heats Up with Three Candidates for Two Seats

BJP-supported independent candidate Parimal Nathwani filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand and said he will seek votes on the basis of the work he has done. Nathwani's candidature has made the Rajya Sabha contest in the state interesting as there are now three candidates for two seats in the state. The ruling JMM and Congress, which is an ally in the ruling coalition in the state, have fielded a candidate each, reaching a seat-sharing pact. JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram and Congress candidate Pranav Jha have filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls.

Biennial Rajya Sabha Elections Across States

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 18 for four seats each in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, three seats each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Meghalaya. Notification was also issued for the Rajya Sabha bypoll for a seat each in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. (ANI)