Turning soil into gold: PM Modi fulfills pledge with inauguration of HURL Sindri Fertiliser Plant in Jharkhand

In a significant stride towards bolstering infrastructure and development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (March 1) unveiled an array of projects valued at over Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand. Focused on sectors pivotal to the nation's growth, including fertilizers, rail, power, and coal, the initiative showcased the commitment to enhancing key facets of the state's economic landscape.

A centerpiece of this development is the dedication of the Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL) Sindri Fertiliser Plant, constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 8,900 crore. This plant stands as a crucial step towards self-sufficiency in the urea sector, contributing approximately 12.7 LMT per annum of indigenous urea production.

PM Modi emphasized its significance in a public rally, underscoring the employment opportunities it would create and its pivotal role in advancing 'Atma Nirbharta.'

Simultaneously, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for railway projects exceeding Rs 17,600 crore. These projects include the 3rd and 4th Line connecting Sone Nagar and Andal, the Tori-Shivpur railway lines, and the Biratoli-Shivpur third railway line.

These initiatives are poised to expand rail services, fostering socio-economic development in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister flagged off three trains during the event, further enhancing the state's connectivity.

Additionally, PM Modi dedicated crucial power projects in Jharkhand, notably Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra. Valued at more than Rs 7,500 crore, this project is expected to improve power supply, stimulate employment generation, and contribute significantly to the state's socio-economic development.

This grand unveiling of projects is part of Prime Minister Modi's two-day visit to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar on March 1 and 2. The comprehensive approach to development across various sectors underscores the government's commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in the region.