Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has withdrawn from the Bihar Assembly polls after initially planning to contest six seats independently. The party blamed political manipulation by RJD and Congress for exiting the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Giridih: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced its withdrawal from the Mahagathbandhan alliance after an earlier declaration to contest six seats independently.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The announcement was made by Jharkhand Minister and party leader Sudivya Kumar in Giridih, where he stated that the "political cunning" of the leading party in the Bihar alliance has harmed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. He stated that it shattered the aspiration of the party to contest the Bihar polls.

"With great regret, JMM is compelled to state that the party will not be participating in this election. The political cunning of the leading party in the Bihar alliance has harmed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. It has shattered our aspiration to contest the elections in Bihar," Sudivya Kuma told reporters.

The minister accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of political deceit and added that the consequences of this will be seen in the future. He clearly stated that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has now separated itself from the Bihar Assembly elections.

He further explained that a meeting regarding seat sharing was held on October 7 in Patna. He had attended the meeting with his colleague Vinod Pandey. From October 7 to October 20, the RJD engaged in manipulation, and the Congress supported them in this behaviour.

Earlier on October 18, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) said that it will contest the Bihar polls on its own and not as part of Mahagathbandhan.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya announced that the party will contest six seats on its own.

"Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress contesting against RJD? Why is CPI contesting against VIP? Election strategies change," he said.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

Meanwhile, polling in the Bihar 2025 elections is scheduled to take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)