AI-enabled machines have been used for the first time to clean the Yamuna, clearing floating garbage and invasive vegetation across a 42-km stretch in just 45 days. The project is part of a Jal Shakti Ministry initiative, an official stated.

Efforts to clean the Yamuna have gained momentum with AI-enabled machines used to clear floating garbage across a 42-km stretch of the river, according to an official of a firm engaged in the task as part of initiatives of the Jal Shakti Ministry on river-cleaning.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

AI-Powered Initiative Sees Impressive Results

Deepam Sheth, CEO of Potential Engineering, said this is the first time AI-enabled machines have been used to clean the Yamuna of solid waste, plastic debris, and organic matter using Mechanised Weed Harvesters, and the results are impressive.

The Yamuna River has floating garbage and invasive aquatic vegetation. Sheth said their company is taking part in efforts to restore the river's surface quality and flow aesthetics. "AI is being used to make important work easier and more efficient. Potential Engineering has successfully completed a 42-kilometre river surface cleanup operation on the Yamuna River, using unmanned and AI-enabled systems," he told ANI.

Sheth said the project was completed in just 45 days and reflects the power of technology in accelerating environmental restoration. "There were challenges during the cleanliness effort with floating garbage and invasive aquatic vegetation. We are part of efforts to restore the river's surface quality and flow, aesthetics," Sheth said.

Advanced Technologies Deployed

He said technologies employed include 'Unmanned Robotic Trash Skimmer', which is indigenously developed to remove floating solid waste, plastic debris, and organic matter. "'Mechanised Weed Harvesters' worked in coordination with robotic skimmers to remove large volumes of floating weeds. Drone and AI-based pollution mapping mapped pollution hotspots, classified waste, and estimated waste volumes. A special software was deployed for the work," he said.

Sheth said the task was completed in 45 days. He said the project has "improved river surface quality, reduced ecological stress, and demonstrated a scalable technology model for national replication". The use of data-backed environmental management has enabled transparent monitoring and accountability," he added.

Sheth said the vision of Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil for river-cleaning has been instrumental in driving this project forward, showing "the potential of innovation, robotics, and AI in addressing large-scale environmental challenges". "This project sets a replicable model for river rejuvenation projects across India," he added.

Government Backs Comprehensive Clean-up Efforts

Patil told ANI that the ministry is working to clean the Yamuna River under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Patil added that the ministry has appointed 150 retired personnel to monitor and prevent garbage dumping in the Yamuna. The Delhi and Haryana governments are also collaborating to improve the drainage system. "Our work is in progress, and we're committed to cleaning the Yamuna," Patil has emphasised.

The Modi government has laid special emphasis on cleaning rivers, and there is an effort to have a riverfront along the Yamuna on the lines of Sabarmati in Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also taken several initiatives, saying that cleaning the Yamuna is a priority for her government. (ANI)