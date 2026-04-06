A CRPF jawan sustained injuries in an IED blast during an anti-naxal operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forests. Separately, top Naxalite leader Prashant Bose, with a Rs 1 crore bounty, died of multiple ailments in a Ranchi hospital.

CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan has sustained injuries in an IED blast during an anti-naxal operation in the forests of Saranda in Jharkhand, the police said. According to the police, the injured jawan has been airlifted to Ranchi for better medical assessment and treatment after the blast. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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Top Naxal Leader Prashant Bose Dies

Meanwhile, Naxalite leader Prashant Bose, who carried a bounty of one crore rupees on his head and was lodged in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Jail, passed away on Thursday. The top CPI Maoist leader breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), authorities said.

According to RIMS Superintendent Hiren Birua, the 82-year-old Bose was suffering from multiple ailments and was being treated in jail. When his condition worsened, he was moved to RIMS, where he died this morning.

Details of Bose's 2021 Arrest

Jharkhand police had arrested Bose and his wife, Sheela Marandi, who is also a member of CPI Maoist, in November 2021. The two were arrested along with four other active members, who were also arrested on November 12, Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General (Operations), had said during a press conference in Ranchi.

Bose, alias 'Kishan da', was arrested from the Kolhan region of the state during a police checking operation, which was carried out based on a specific input, the IG had said. "He (Kishan da) was one of the topmost Naxal leaders in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. He was associated with the Naxal movement from the 1960s. Police are yet to ascertain full details about him," said Director General of Police (DGP) Niraj Sinha. The Inspector General had termed Bose's arrest as the "biggest achievement."

Goal of Naxal-Free India

Meanwhile, in line with the intent of the government, the joint efforts of security forces, local administration, local people and all concerned stakeholders are now taking the goal of a Naxal-free Bastar towards its formal completion.

The government had set a target of March 31, 2026, for Naxal-free India. (ANI)