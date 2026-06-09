A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his three minor daughters in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday morning.

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his three minor daughters in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday morning. The incident unfolded around 8:30 am in Turukdiha village, leaving residents stunned. According to police, the victims included two six-year-old girls and their 17-year-old sister.

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The accused, identified as the girls' father, was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Jitvahav Oraon, Sadar SDPO, said, “The accused has been arrested for allegedy hacking his three minor daughters to death with a sharp weapon.”

Police are still working to determine what may have driven the man to commit the alleged crime.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three girls have been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.