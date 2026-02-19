Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has urged the Centre to provide special attention to the state, likening it to a 'newborn child' that needs nurturing. He said the poor and backward state has high expectations from the Government of India.

CM Seeks 'Elder Brother' Support from Centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the media following the Governor's speech on the first day of the Jharkhand Assembly's Budget Session. While talking to the media, the Chief Minister urged the Central Government to provide special attention to the state, citing it as a "newborn child" that requires nurturing and support to grow. The Chief Minister stated that he has high expectations from the Government of India to play a supportive role in addressing the challenges the people of Jharkhand are currently facing.

Hemant Soren said, "It is natural that our state is poor and backward. It is a new state and it has to take care of a newborn child. In such a situation, we also have expectations from the Government of India. We will work according to our capabilities. There are many needs, many challenges. For that, somewhere the Central Government should pay special attention to the role of elder brother."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore on Wednesday said, "Today is the first day of the session, the Governor's address was peaceful... If anyone feels there is scope for criticism on any point, then it is the responsibility of the ruling party to remove the doubts in the minds of the opposition... The Governor said in his address that there is a shortage of financial resources, if we get more support from the Centre, we can perform even better..."

Budget Session Commences

On Wednesday, the Budget Session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly commenced in Ranchi with the address of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar. Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato informed the House that the fifth Budget Session will have a total of 17 working days during which policies, schemes and financial priorities of the state will be discussed. During the session, the Third Supplementary Budget for the financial year 2025-26 and the Annual Budget for 2026-27, to be presented on 24 February, will be tabled. The Speaker urged members to participate in meaningful and fact-based discussions on demands for grants and cut motions. The proceedings are being conducted partially paperless through the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA), and various issues related to public interest are slated for deliberation. (ANI)