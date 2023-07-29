Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jharkhand: 4 electrocuted during Muharram procession in Bokaro; 13 injured

    The tragedy took place in Khetko village of Peterwar Block when the Tazia, part of the procession, collided with a high-tension electric wire, resulting in a blast. The incident resulted in the death of four men and severe injuries to 13 others due to electrocution

    A tragic incident occurred on Saturday during a Muharram procession in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand, resulting in the death of four men and severe injuries to 13 others due to electrocution. The incident took place at around 6 am during the preparations for the Muharram procession in Khetko village of Peterwar Block. The Tazia, which was being carried in a procession, collided with a high-tension electric wire, causing a blast. The Tazia was on its way from Dargah Mohalla to Karbala when the collision occurred.

    Reports indicate that the fatalities were caused when a battery exploded upon contact with the high-voltage wire through the Tazia. Swift action was taken, and all the injured individuals were promptly taken to the Bokaro Thermal DVC Hospital for immediate treatment. 

    The deceased have been identified as Asif Raza, Enamul Rab, Ghulam Hussain, and Sajid Ansari. Those injured were identified as Salahuddin Ansari, Ibrahim Ansari, Lal Mohammad Firdous Ansari, Mehtab Ansari, Arif Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, Mojobil Ansari, and Saqib Ansari. Nine of them are in critical condition.

    Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, capturing the sudden sparks during the religious procession. 

    Priyadarshi Alok, the Superintendent of Police in Bokaro, explained that the tragedy occurred when the iron-made holy banner came into contact with a live high-tension electric wire carrying 11,000 volts. 

    As a result of the accident, eight injured individuals were taken to the Bokaro General Hospital, where four of them succumbed to their injuries, and three were in critical condition at the time of reporting. The incident has left the community in shock and grief as they mourn the loss of lives and pray for the recovery of the injured.

